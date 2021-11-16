Nevada approves district maps that bolster Democrats' edge

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak approved redrawn district maps on Tuesday that account for a decades-worth of population growth and shore up Democrats' voter registration advantage in statehouse districts and two congressional battlegrounds.
The newly drawn districts — which passed through the Democratic-controlled statehouse earlier in the day without any Republican support — will likely aid Democrats in efforts to defend U.S. House seats held by Reps. Susie Lee and Steve Horsford as the GOP attempts to reclaim a majority in Congress.