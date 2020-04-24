Nevada deaths from coronavirus reach 195, cases top 4,200

FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. A record wave of Nevada residents filed new claims for jobless benefits for a fifth straight, federal officials said, Thursday, April 23, 2020, bringing to more than 343,000 the total since casinos and other businesses were closed in mid-March to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — State health officials report at least 195 people have died of the COVID-19 respiratory illness in Nevada and that more than 4,200 have tested positive as of Thursday.

Nevada has had fewer cases and deaths than statistical models initially predicted, and they appear to be reaching a plateau.

Gov Steve Sisolak said Tuesday that the state still needs to see at least a two-week trend of drops in the number of hospitalizations and people testing positive for the disease before it can start to ease some restrictions.

A major hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip said Thursday it was making plans to reopen in three weeks and has started accepting reservations for arrivals beginning May 15, if Sisolak lifts his closure order involving the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasure Island's announcement came as a record wave of Nevada residents filed new claims for jobless benefits for a fifth straight week, bringing to more than 343,000 the total since casinos and other businesses were closed in mid-March.

