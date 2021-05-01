Nevada lawmakers OK budgets, prep for end-of-session sprint

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — In the first weekend hearing of the 2021 session, legislative committees in the Nevada statehouse on Saturday approved budgets for the upcoming two years for Department of Public Safety, Colorado River Commission and the Department of Health and Human Services Director’s Office.
With 31 days until they adjourn, lawmakers are preparing for a final-month sprint. They're poring over departmental budgets, hoping to restore some of the funding and positions cut Gov. Steve Sisolak's budget proposal in January, and scheduling their priority proposals for committee hearings to ensure they receive votes before the end of the legislative session.