Nevada man accused of firing gun at rally arrested, charged

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 22-year-old Nevada man has been charged with a misdemeanor after police say he accidentally fired a gun at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Carson City over the weekend.

The Carson City sheriff’s office said the man was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of negligent discharge of a firearm in public. He was booked into the Carson City Jail with a bail of $500.

The incident happened Saturday at 5:24 p.m. immediately after the demonstration at the Nevada State Legislature Complex, authorities said.

Officers responded and seized an AK-47 Assault Rifle from the man. No injuries were reported.

“People have a right to carry a firearm. However, they don’t have a right to do that carelessly in a way that endangers innocent lives," District Attorney Jason Woodbury said.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said that “while weapons at demonstrations is very common, this incident should remind everyone of the dangers involved in carrying guns into demonstration areas where emotions often run high.”