LAS VEGAS (AP) — A mother accused of killing her two children in suburban Las Vegas before she was arrested in Arizona had a job as a county family services worker, helping families apply for public assistance, an official said.

Jovan Paris Trevino, 33, was being held Thursday at the Mohave County Jail in Kingman after telling a judge Wednesday she wouldn’t contest her transfer in custody to Nevada to face murder charges in the deaths of her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.