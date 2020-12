LAS VEGAS (AP) — With deaths and hospitalizations attributed to the spread of COVID-19 during Thanksgiving gatherings appearing to level off in Nevada, officials said Thursday they expect new surges in reported cases following the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“It’s a little bit too early to conclude that we’re approaching any kind of a plateau,” Kyra Morgan, chief state biostatistician, told the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force during a weekly update.