Nevada reports 697 new coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials report 697 more confirmed coronavirus cases with three additional deaths.

The numbers released Sunday increase the state’s totals to 61,305 cases and 1,072 known deaths.

Authorities said two of the latest deaths and 628 of the latest cases occurred in Clark County, the state’s largest which includes Las Vegas. The county has had 52,867 of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases and 910 of the deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nevada dropped over the past two weeks while the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Nevada rose over the same period.

The average of new cases per day went from 1,029 on July 31 to 745 on Aug. 14. The average of daily deaths per day went from 15 on July 31 to 18 on Aug. 14.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.