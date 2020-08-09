Nevada reports 811 new coronavirus cases and 8 more deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 811 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide and eight additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total to 56,230 cases and at least 957 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The Southern Nevada Health District reports 770 deaths, or 83.6% of the state total, have been in the Las Vegas area.

