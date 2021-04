CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Health officials in Nevada reported no new deaths attributable to COVID-19 on Monday, for a second straight day, and said a two-week measure of the percentage of people tested and found to be infected remained steady at 5% statewide.

The state Department of Health and Human Services tallied 319 new coronavirus cases for the day, with the total since the pandemic began more than 308,000. The number of Nevadans who have died from the virus remained at 5,332.