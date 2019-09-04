Nevada state panel to hear challenge to huge open pit mine

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists are asking Nevada's Environmental Commission to rescind a state water permit for a mining project they say would create one of the largest open-pit operations in the country and could pollute Nevada's groundwater for hundreds of years.

The Great Basin Resource Watch plans to argue its appeal Wednesday in Carson City.

The Reno-based group and others have been fighting in federal court since 2012 to block the molybdenum (muh-LIB'-duh-nuhm) mine that a subsidiary of the Denver-based General Moly Inc. wants to build 250 miles (402 kilometers) east of Reno.

It says the state water pollution control permit granted last year is based on a flawed computer model that underestimates the toxic threat to public health and the environment.

Molybdenum is a metal with a high melting point used to refine oil and make electrodes, missile and aircraft parts.