Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19 response during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 as the virus surges to record levels in Nevada and throughout the United States.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials say the number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide has surpassed 150,000.

Nevada's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday reported 150,527 cases of COVID-19 since the outset of the pandemic. There have been more than 2,100 related deaths.

Concerned by the virus' continued spread, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Nov. 22 announced the state’s most expansive mask mandate to date and reduced the capacity at casinos, restaurants, bars and many other businesses from 50% to 25%.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.