Nevada tech company asks to withdraw 'Innovation Zones' plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A company that asked Nevada to let it form its own local government on its vast land holdings in the desert no longer plans to build the experimental smart city that they said could transform Nevada into a global hub for emerging technology.
Blockchains, a Nevada-based technology company, had for months lobbied state lawmakers to create new, semi-autonomous jurisdictions called “Innovation Zones," where companies developing new technologies could experiment without oversight from rural county officials. They proposed the zones to be governed by three county commission-like board members — two of whom would at first be nominated by the company. They could create their own court systems, impose taxes and make zoning decisions.