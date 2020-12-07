Nevada virus hospitalizations grew 230% over past month

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Nevada with COVID-19 has more than doubled over the last month, officials said Monday, growing to 1,617 hospitalized patients statewide up from 692.

The Nevada Hospital Association reported hospitalized coronavirus patients increased more than 230% from Nov. 6 to Dec. 6 as the state continues to see a surge of coronavirus cases.

Hospital officials also reported the number of patients needing to be put on ventilators grew 250% from early November.

Nevada COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said Monday that officials expect the number of reported cases to continue growing because of gatherings people held over Thanksgiving. That will likely increase the number of hospitalizations, Cage said.

Statewide, 80% of staffed hospital beds were occupied Monday and 40% of ventilators were in use.

Nevada reported 2,448 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Monday.

Overall Nevada has reported 170,587 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, along with 2,319 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness and death. However, the vast majority of people recover.

Julia Peek hoping sometime in the next week or so but dependent on FDA approval