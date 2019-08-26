Nevada will start tracking drivers' mileage this fall

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will soon start tracking the miles drivers travel each year — data state lawmakers aim to use to help determine the future of infrastructure funding.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported last week that the state will begin collecting odometer readings on most vehicles in October.

In the most populous areas of the state, the department will gather mileage with the smog check data collected during the vehicle registration process.

In other areas, drivers will be required to submit odometer readings when they register.

Department spokesman Kevin Malone says the information won't be linked to individual drivers and will only be used for reports to the state Legislature.

Lawmakers are looking for alternatives to the gas tax as more electric and fuel-efficient vehicles hit the roads.

