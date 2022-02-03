New Hampshire Senate rejects exceptions to abortion ban

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican-led New Hampshire Senate voted Thursday to limit the ultrasound requirement associated with the state’s new late-term abortion ban but refused to repeal it or make other changes sought by Democrats.
With the U.S. Supreme Court considering a case that could severely erode abortion rights, state legislatures across the country are taking up measures to further restrict the procedure or ensure access to it. New Hampshire lawmakers are considering at least eight bills on both sides of the issue, many of which target a state budget provision that took effect Jan. 1.