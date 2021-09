CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s two members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday urged President Joe Biden to reopen the land border between Canada and the United States.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas sent a letter to the president urging him to allow the safe and responsible reopening of the land border between the two countries to vaccinated, non-essential Canadian travelers.