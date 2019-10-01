New Hampshire county fairs have come a long way

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — When you think of New Hampshire town and county fairs you think of sheep-dog trials, vegetables galore, cows the size of a smart car and awesome farm machinery.

September is peak county fair season in New Hampshire. Eight have already happened and the iconic Deerfied Fair is in the midst of its 143rd season through Sunday. The Sandwich Fair from Oct. 12 to 14 winds up the season. Everyone seems to love them.

But if you know your history, says Steve Taylor, you should also think of excessive drinking, "flim-flam," legislative outrage, and officials with sticky fingers.

"There's a legend, probably has a grain of truth, that every October, certain fair directors of a certain fair would come out driving new Buicks," said Taylor, the state's former agriculture commissioner. "Let's just say money didn't always go where it should have gone."

Taylor is here to remind us the roots of today's fairs have touched on more than a little of what he calls "scandalous behavior" over the centuries. There's enough of it, in fact, Taylor created a talk titled "New Hampshire's Long Love-Hate Relationship with Its Agricultural Fairs," which he gives through the New Hampshire Humanities Council.

It should be noted that the fair-related scandals Taylor references happened decades ago. Perhaps that's because people are more honest today, but probably it's because the "money spigot" associated with fairs has ended.

That money dates back to 1939, when the state still allowed betting on horse racing at Rockingham Park. As part of re-upping the contract, Taylor says, the race track agreed to give half of 1% of the take to support fairs in the state's 10 counties.

This proved to be more money than anybody anticipated, and until Rockingham Park burned in the 1980s it produced a cash flow that generated some big and successful fairs, as well as providing temptation that could prove irresistible.

Even before that, however, there were issues. They date clear back to the first fair ever held in North America in 1722 in what was then Nutfield (now Londonderry). The charter for that very first fair was revoked by colonial authorities within a few years, says Taylor, fueled by the effect of too much alcohol, sometimes even public drinking by (gasp!) women.

"A big part of the problem is what came to be called flim-flam: activities at the edge of illegality or immorality, designed to separate people from their money," he said.

In the centuries since, lawmakers have danced back and forth about whether they supported or condemned these agricultural gatherings; sometimes encouraging them, sometimes actively supporting them, and sometimes condemning them or outright stopping them.

"It would swing, these wild pendulums," said Taylor. In the 19th century the state went so far as to create a board of agriculture, "one of whose goals was to get fairs up and running and prospering. After time that would go awry."

When the horse-race money dried up so did outside support, and the state's 10 county agricultural fairs have been left largely on their own.

"We say: we love our fairs, but you guys who run the fairs, you have to figure out how to make them work. Don't ask us for (money)," he said.

Online: https://bit.ly/2nzwWVK

___

Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com