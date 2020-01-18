New Hampshire gets funding for youth suicide prevention

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation announced that the state will get more than $700,000 in federal funding to help youth suicide prevention efforts in the state.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas said the state will receive $735,844 that will go to the the National Alliance on Mental Illness New Hampshire. The funding will be used to raise awareness about youth suicide, educate the public and ensure those in crisis can get the help they need.

Pointing to data that shows suicide was the second most common cause for death among young Americans in 2017, Shaheen said the issue “demands our full attention.”

Hassan praised the alliance for its work in addressing mental health challenges and said she would continue working “to end the stigma attached to mental health challenges, as well as ensure that New Hampshire has the resources it needs to help families and communities affected by mental health struggles.”

Pappas, meanwhile, described youth suicide as a “mental health emergency," adding that "we must ensure that our young people here in New Hampshire get the help and support they need.”