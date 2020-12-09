https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/New-Jersey-police-officer-shot-killed-in-hunting-15788637.php
New Jersey police officer shot, killed in hunting accident
A New Jersey police officer has died after he was accidentally shot in a hunting accident, authorities said.
Hamburg Patrolman Jason Franco, 38, was hunting deer with a family member in Wantage on Tuesday when he was struck by a shotgun blast, the Sussex County Prosecutor's Officer said.
“The investigation appears to suggest this was just a tragic accident,” First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller told NJ Advance Media.
Franco worked for the William Paterson University police department before he was hired by Hamburg in 2018.
