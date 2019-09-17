New Jersey wind farm may connect to ex-nuke plant equipment

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A wind energy farm planned off the coast of Atlantic City could bring its power ashore at the site of a former nuclear power plant.

Orsted, which plans the windmill project, says it would run a cable from the Atlantic City offshore site to the former Oyster Creek nuclear plant in Lacey Township.

There already is extensive electrical transmission infrastructure at the site.

Orsted, the Danish wind energy pioneer, says it bought so-called "capacity interconnection rights" at the Oyster Creek site. It says it still can't calculate the final cost to bring power ashore, pending additional studies.

The 1,100 megawatt project would be built 15 miles offshore, and could provide enough power for half a million homes.

It could be up and running by 2024.