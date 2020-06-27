New Mexico Supreme Court chief justice postpones retirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The top judge on the New Mexico Supreme Court is postponing her scheduled retirement from the state high court from July 31 until later in the year because of a late-emerging snag.

Chief Justice Judith Nakamura said in early June she would retire July 31 but on Friday she said she'd just received unspecified “new information" from the Public Employees Retirement Association that requires her to postpone her departure.

Nakamura said in her statement Friday she now plans to remain a Supreme Court justice “until later this year” and that the justices will elect a new chief justice on July 15.

Nakamura has served on the Supreme Court since December 2015 after serving previously as a judge in the Second Judicial District Court and with the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.