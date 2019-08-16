New Mexico city aims to keep open coal-fired power plant

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Farmington city officials have signed an agreement with a company that proposes outfitting the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station with carbon-capture technology in an effort to extend its life.

The city announced the agreement with Enchant Energy Corp. on Friday. Under the plan, the company would acquire a 95% ownership interest from utilities that will be divesting in the plant in 2022.

That's when Public Service Co. of New Mexico plans to shut down the facility as it moves toward a 2040 emissions-free goal. The utility's decommissioning application is pending before state regulators.

Environmentalists oppose keeping the power plant open.

There also are questions about how Enchant Energy's plan will fit in with the state's new energy transition law, but Farmington officials say the proposal could save hundreds of jobs.