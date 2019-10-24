New Mexico city to sell former government-owned facility

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico city officials have announced plans to sell a $150,000 property the city acquired from the federal government.

Roswell Daily Record reported Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Interior built the industrial site in 1962 or 1963 and used it as a saline water testing plant before its 1984 closure.

Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh says the city decided to sell because of maintenance issues and intentions to subject the land to property tax.

Officials say the site is leased by Wisconsin-based international manufacturer A.O. Smith for about $9,000 a year.

City Council approved a request to search for bidders Oct. 10.

Bids are due by Nov. 26.

Officials say a completed sale is expected by March if a bidder comes forward and city and state officials approve the contract.

___

Information from: Roswell Daily Record, http://www.roswell-record.com