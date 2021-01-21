New Mexico governor signs bill to fund legislature, security

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed the first bill of the 2021 legislative session, which funds legislative operations in the state capitol, including an unprecedented amount of security spending in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.

House Bill 1 provides around $32 million in funding for legislative staff, as well as meals and travel stipends for unsalaried legislators. That is a small fraction of the $7 billion general fund the legislature will be allocated during this year's 60-day session.