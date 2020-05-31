New Mexico has 69 new coronavirus cases, 5 more known deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico reported 69 new confirmed COVID-19 infections and five more related deaths on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed infections to 7,689 and 356 known coronavirus deaths.

There were 182 hospitalized patients.

New Mexico Department of Health officials said four of the five deaths reported Sunday were in San Juan County with the other in McKinley County.

McKinley County has 2,415 overall cases of COVID-19 with San Juan County at 1,733 cases and Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county, at 1,476 cases.