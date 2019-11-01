New Mexico prepares to harvest US Capitol Christmas tree

RED RIVER, N.M. (AP) — Forest officials in New Mexico are ready to harvest a towering blue spruce that will serve as this year's Christmas tree in front of the U.S. Capitol.

After nearly a year of planning, the tree will be cut down Nov. 6 during a ceremony in the Carson National Forest. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and forest officials will be there when the 60-foot (18-meter) tree comes down.

Once cut, the tree will be lifted by cranes onto a trailer and secured for the first leg of its journey, which will include a statewide tour before being transported to Washington.

Officials say the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree cutting and celebrations are made possible with cash and in-kind contributions from numerous companies and volunteers who provide their time and resources.