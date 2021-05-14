New Mexico relaxes mask rules for the fully vaccinated

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has adopted guidance on facemasks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outside in most cases, under a revised public health order issued on Friday.
The state Department of Health announced that mask are no longer required of fully vaccinated people in many public settings, though businesses and workplaces may still make face coverings a requirement for employees and customers regardless of vaccination status.