New Mexico reports 218 more coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico have confirmed 218 more coronavirus cases with eight additional deaths.

That pushes the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 8,353 with 383 known deaths as of Thursday.

State health officials said four of the eight deaths were in McKinley County with two in San Juan County and one in Bernalillo County.

McKinley and San Juan counties have been hit the hardest and account for more than half of New Mexico’s infections.

McKinley County has 2,542 positive COVID-19 cases with San Juan County at 1,842. Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county, has 1,543 cases.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

But for some — especially older adults and the infirm — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.