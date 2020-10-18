New Mexico reports 448 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 448 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

The latest numbers increase the total cases to 36,788 statewide since the pandemic started with 934 known deaths.

Of the new cases, New Mexico Department of Health officials say 151 of them were in Bernalillo County.

New Mexico set a single-day record with 819 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and had 577 more on Saturday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia, and death.

