New Mexico reports another 202 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials on Tuesday reported another 202 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to more than 22,640 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Another three deaths were also reported, bringing that tally to 693. The additional deaths include men in their 40s from San Juan and McKinley counties as well as a woman in her 50s from Luna County who had underlying conditions.

The state Health Department’s latest modeling report indicates the statewide increase in daily case counts is continuing to decline and that the highest percentage of cases — about 19% — are among people between 25 and 34 years old.

The data also shows that people 45 and older make up the highest percentages of new hospital admissions each week, even though officials say hospitalizations have been steadily declining since mid-July. There are now 134 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one-fifth of them requiring ventilators.

State officials also reported that new hospital admissions of patients who are Latino or white are continuing to increase, while admissions of American Indian and Alaska Native patients have been decreasing.