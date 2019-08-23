New Mexico's oil region schools see another enrollment spike

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A school district in the heart of New Mexico's booming oil and gas region continues to see record enrollment.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the Hobbs Municipal Schools recorded enrollment at 10,615 on the fifth day of school this academic year. That's nearly 300 more students than the beginning of last school year when the district reported its largest enrollment ever.

It's the second time in district's history that it has started the school year above 10,000 students.

Hobbs superintendent TJ Parks says there are so many schools over capacity that officials are looking into using portable buildings on campuses.

The enrollment jump comes as southeastern New Mexico has seen a spike in oil production and oil prices, creating high-paying jobs and helping New Mexico's revenues.

