New Mexico's unemployment rate now exceeds national rate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's jobless rate has jumped to 12.7%, the highest rate for the state since the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S. in March.

The unemployment rate is up from 8.4% in June, reversing a steady downward trend since April, when the rate was 11.3%, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 10.2% in July, down from 11% in June.

All major sectors in New Mexico experienced year-to-year job losses, the state Department of Workforce Solutions said in a statement. Industries like leisure and hospitality reported the biggest employment losses.

State Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said the main reason behind the state's unemployment rate increase came from temporary furloughs for workers that became layoffs as the pandemic persisted.

The Albuquerque metropolitan area reported an unemployment rate of 13.1% in July. The Santa Fe area reported a rate of 13.5%, Las Cruces’ figure was 13% and Farmington had a rate of 16%, officials said.