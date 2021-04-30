New Mexico shifts metrics, some virus restrictions relaxed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Friday marked the start of New Mexico’s updated color-coded framework for determining COVID-19 risks in each of the state’s 33 counties, with state officials saying the changes are aimed at providing a more accurate picture of risk given increasing vaccination rates.

By shifting the metrics, more counties are now at a level at which there are fewer restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activities. In all, 24 counties are at the least-restrictive turquoise level, followed by six at green and three at yellow.