New Mexico weighs options for teacher vaccination mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government needs to boost vaccine supplies if it wants New Mexico to meet a new mandate for getting at least one shot into the arms of all teachers by the end of March, top state officials said Wednesday.
Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said during a briefing that the state already has vaccinated more than 15,000 educators and that the group was next in line to be prioritized under New Mexico's phased-in approach to distributing vaccinations. Still, state officials have been reluctant to offer a timeline for expanding eligibility given ongoing supply issues.