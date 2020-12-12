New Orleans considers ban on natural hair discrimination BY JESSICA WILLIAMS, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 12:05 a.m.
1 of5 Nia Weeks poses at City Park in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Weeks recently appeared before a City Council committee and requested that members approve a local version of what’s know as the CROWN Act, a measure banning discrimination against hair styles commonly worn by members of a particular race. The ordinance, approved unanimously in the Community Development Committee, was modeled on the federal legislation. The bill passed the U.S. House in September. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nia Weeks still remembers the day her classmates refused to believe that her meticulously pressed hair was “hers.”
In the 1980s, Weeks spent seven years in grammar school at The Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans. Typically the only Black student in her class, Weeks’ mother frequently straightened her naturally curly locks. She felt the pressure to conform to White hairstyles.
