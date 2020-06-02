New Orleans police chief: Keep protests peaceful

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans' police chief said Tuesday that protests in the city over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have been peaceful so far, and he warned that police are on alert for anyone who might be traveling to the city to incite violence.

“We have received information that there are individuals from other communities, other cities, that are going to various cities to possibly create chaos, create nonsense, create a disruption that would destroy our city," Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said during a news conference called to discuss “outside agitators.”

He cited no specific information that anyone was coming to New Orleans to disrupt protests, which have turned dangerous and destructive in other cities around the nation. “We have not seen that yet here in New Orleans,” he said.

Flanked by a local clergyman, Lester Love, and by W.C. Johnson, a community activist who has worked for police reforms, Ferguson said he offered prayers to Floyd's family “and any other families who have lost their loved one to an unjust law enforcement action.” He praised protesters for peacefully voicing their concerns.

He said protests are expected to continue in the city throughout the week, adding, “We shall not allow any outsiders, or anyone, come into our city and destroy our city.”

The New Orleans Police Department continues to operate under federal court oversight, the result of legal action by the U.S. Justice Department nearly a decade ago, and stemming from decades of recurring scandals and violence. The abuses came into focus in the “Danziger Bridge” shootings in 2005. Days after levee breaks that flooded the city during Hurricane Katrina, two unarmed African Americans were shot to death and four other people were injured by police who later tried to cover up the shootings. Multiple officers were convicted on federal charges related to the shootings or the cover-up or both.

Johnson said the department is “in a much better posture” now.

This story has been corrected to show that Ferguson's remarks were made on Tuesday.