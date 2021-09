SHELTON — People have quite an incentive to shop local this weekend.

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is sponsoring the first Shelton Shop Hop. It will begin Friday and conclude Sunday which happens to be the annual Shelton Day. Shelton Day runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Riverwalk on Canal Street.

To participate in the Shelton Shop Hop, shoppers need only download the map and entry form, go to each business to get their map stamped, and then turn in completed maps with stamps on Shelton Day at the Derby-Shelton Rotary Tent.

The incentive for shopping local those days is the chance to win either a two-night stay at the Hilton Homewood Suites in Washington, D.C., or two tickets to the New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers football game at Met Life Stadium on Oct. 24.

The shop hop was the brainchild of local resident and Realtor Julie Blakeman, also president of the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club.

“I came up with the idea as a way to get more foot traffic as well as awareness to the wonderful local businesses in our hometown,” Blakeman said.

Shelton Day was first started, she said, as a way to increase awareness to downtown businesses.

“Being as Shelton Day is being hosted on the Riverwalk this year, I thought having a shop hop that ends at Shelton Day would be a great way to incorporate Shelton businesses with the traditional festival,” Blakeman said.

“We are hoping to make Shelton Shop Hop an annual event leading up to Shelton Day. We appreciate all the businesses that took a chance on a first-year event,” Blakeman added.

Businesses participating this year include The Bare Slate, Splash Car Wash, Salt n’ Rays, Marks of Design, Endure Nutrition, Curtiss-Ryan Honda, Catano’s Cocina, CaiteBeauty, and Luscious and Co.

