New Shelton studio brings meditation focus

Exhale Studio officially opened its doors Friday, Nov. 1. Exhale Studio officially opened its doors Friday, Nov. 1. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New Shelton studio brings meditation focus 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

A unique wellness studio - the first home for meditation and yoga in Shelton - officially opened Friday, Nov. 1.

Board of Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr., and Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce officials joined the business owner in a special ribbon cutting for Exhale Studio, located at 391 Bridgeport Avenue, Suite 104, which offers a professional, retail-friendly storefront adjacent to other health care providers.

“After developing a regular practice of mindful ‘unplugging’ through meditation, I wanted everyone to have the chance to show up mindfully for their goals and desires, families and workplaces,” said Exhale founder Laura Marasco. “That is why everything about Exhale aims to help make breath and bodywork more accessible, physically and philosophically.”

The ribbon-cutting opened a weekend-long grand opening celebration and open house Nov. 1 and 2. Festivities are free and open to the public. There will be sample sessions on meditation, yoga, positive psychology and mindfulness, a sound healing demo, delicious refreshments, prize drawings, discounts on memberships, and more for all ages.

Marasco said Exhale’s experienced teachers come from diverse backgrounds, and most are certified in more than one area of expertise. As a member of the broader community, Marasco said the studio is improving health and wellness, creating jobs, improving a formerly vacant storefront, enhancing a commercial district and developing partnerships with adjacent professional and medical communities. Recently, Exhale signed on as a Gold Sponsor of the Griffin Gala and had a tent at Shelton Day.

For more details on the Grand Opening Celebration & Open House Weekend, including our full schedule of free classes, visit our website.https://exhaleusa.com/grand-opening/