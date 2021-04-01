New York ethics agency's role in Cuomo allegations unclear

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As impeachment investigators in the New York legislature and the attorney general’s office take the lead in investigating allegations of power abuses and improprieties by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it remains to be seen what role might be played by the state's ethics agency.
Top Democratic lawmakers have said the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, the state agency dedicated to ensuring the governor, lawmakers and candidates for office follow state ethics rules, does not have the political independence it needs to investigate allegations against the governor.