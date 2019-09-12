New York law extending gun waiting period takes effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The waiting period on certain New York gun purchases has been extended from three days to 30 days under a state law.

The measure approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo went into effect Thursday. The Democrat issued a statement saying the change will save lives and called on the federal government to pass universal background checks.

The law applies in cases where a federal background check returns an inconclusive response. Extending the state waiting period will give federal authorities more time for the background checks.

The president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association , Tom King, has said the law is not necessary.