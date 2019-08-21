New York state fair to be fueled through renewables by 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state commissioner says the state fair will be solely powered by renewable energy by 2023.

Richard Ball, commissioner for the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, made the comment Wednesday in front of a crowd of hundreds. He says the efforts are to create "the greenest fair in the U.S."

Officials report the effort involves the building of wind turbines and installation of solar panels.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also joined Ball for the event in Syracuse and announced a promotion effort to push fair attendance. Officials say people with an Amtrak ticket dated between Wednesday and Sept. 2 will be given an admission to the fair for free.

Cuomo after the announcement posed for selfies and strolled through the fairgrounds followed by a crowd.