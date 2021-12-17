New York tallies record number of COVID-19 infections The Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 5:06 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state reported Friday that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available.
One-day snapshots of virus statistics can be an unreliable way to measure trends, but the new record punctuated a steady increase that started in the western part of the state in late October, and has taken off in New York City in the past week as the omicron variant spreads.
Written By
The Associated Press