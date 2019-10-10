New accounting firm celebrates Shelton move

CironeFriedberg recently celebrated the opening of its new Shelton location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a charitable donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley.

Board of Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr., and Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell were among the more than 100 people who attended the grand opening of the new facility at 6 Research Drive. CironeFriedberg also maintains offices in Bethel and Stamford.

“We are very excited to be members of the Shelton business community which is a hub of fast-growing business activity and a convenient location for our clients and personnel,” said Tony Cirone, CPA, CironeFriedberg’s managing partner, about the move.

CironeFriedberg is a Fairfield and New Haven County accounting practice with offices in Bethel, Shelton and Stamford. With roots going back to 1945, the firm offers comprehensive audit, accounting, tax, advisory, and consulting services to a wide variety of commercial industries, non-profit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals.