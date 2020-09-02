New coronavirus cases, deaths still trending lower in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continued to trend lower in Texas, as did the number of related deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday.

At least 4,157 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday, an increase of 41 from Tuesday but down 575 from Friday and 61% from the July 15 peak of 10,791, state officials said. However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The 189 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday were 44 more than Tuesday but down 28% from July 23, and the 4,149 COVID-19 hospitalizations were five more than Tuesday but 62% fewer than the July 22 peak. The state estimated 86,710 cases were active Wednesday, 3.4% less than Tuesday.

The cumulative Texas totals for the pandemic raging since March were 621,667 confirmed cases with 12,870 deaths.

Meantime, the rolling seven-day average rate of positive test results for the virus continues to fall dramatically, standing at that that causes COVID-19 fell dramatically, standing at 9.64% Tuesday, the most recent day available. That was down from 10.13% as of Monday and 24.5% at its Aug. 11 peak. The seven-day average of tests administered stood at 43,500 Tuesday, down from 44,100 as of Tuesday 63,900 as of its Aug. 18 peak.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

