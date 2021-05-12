New details emerge in fatal shootings of California police STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 2:10 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As two police departments in California mourn the loss of their officers — shot and killed in the line of duty in two separate incidents within 24 hours — new details have emerged about the violence that occurred during a week meant to honor law enforcement nationwide.
Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti was killed while serving a search warrant in the central California city of San Luis Obispo Monday evening. Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the Northern California city of Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call.