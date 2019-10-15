New development on table for Howe Avenue

Downtown development plans are aplenty, with the latest proposal coming for the Webster Bank site at 502 Howe Avenue.

Plans submitted to the Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 8, call for a Planned Development District (PDD) approval that would allow construction of a building which would contain 56 market-rate rental residential units as well as a Webster Bank location. There is also a tentative agreement with Dunkin Donuts to move into the building.

Al Da Silva, representing 502 Howe Ave., LLC, which is proposing the development, said the plans call for 24 studio units, 28 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. He added there will be more than enough parking spots, with an average of 1.6 per unit.

The bank would have a walk-in ATM and drive-through ATM as well as a small office space for meetings, said Da Silva, but the location would no longer be a full-service bank once construction is complete.

A public hearing on this application was set for Wednesday, Oct. 23.

