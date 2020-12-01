New eatery brings Greek cuisine to Shelton

Sophia Diakoloukas, owner of Urban Greek at 702 Bridgeport Ave., says her eatery is a “fast, casual modern Greek food destination” with traditional recipes inspired by the fresh ingredients that you find throughout Greece. less Sophia Diakoloukas, owner of Urban Greek at 702 Bridgeport Ave., says her eatery is a “fast, casual modern Greek food destination” with traditional recipes inspired by the fresh ingredients that you find ... more Photo: Tina Coughlin / Tina Marie Photography Photo: Tina Coughlin / Tina Marie Photography Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close New eatery brings Greek cuisine to Shelton 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Those looking for some Greek cuisine have a new local option.

Urban Greek, which had its grand opening celebration at its 702 Bridgeport Ave. location on Nov. 16, is a “fast, casual modern Greek food destination” with traditional recipes inspired by the fresh ingredients you find throughout Greece, according to owner Sophia Diakoloukas.

“At Urban Greek, we believe that you shouldn’t have to choose healthy over satisfying and you shouldn’t have to choose quality over flavor,” Diakoloukas said.

“Understanding that the Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest ways to eat, we wanted to make those foods and flavors easily accessible to the local community, cater to everyone’s foodie palate and offer a fast casual environment,” Diakoloukas added.

She said all of the eatery’s chef-crafted dips, soups, proteins and desserts are made from scratch daily — “the same way it’s been done in Greece for centuries.”

Urban Greek is open for lunch, dinner and catering.

Diakoloukas has more than 10 years of experience in corporate after earning her bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University in 2010 in digital marketing.

Since a young age, she said she was exposed to the food industry through her father, who was also a restaurant owner in Connecticut.

Diakoloukas said her goal is to create “something that feels a lot like her roots, yet head in the direction where food is heading next.”

Proud of her Greek heritage and passionate about delicious foods, she added that “naturally, Urban Greek was born.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com