New fresh prince Jabari Banks is ready to conquer 'Bel-Air' ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 2:26 p.m.
1 of15 Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NEW YORK (AP) — Jabari Banks knew he was close to getting the starring role of Will in “ Bel-Air,” the dramatic take of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but his confidence started to wane when he was asked to do one more Zoom audition with show director Morgan Cooper.
“I’m like, ‘I don’t know what he wants to see, but I’m gonna give him everything I got,’ recalled the 23-year-old in a recent interview. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna put everything into this audition.’”
Written By
ALICIA RANCILIO