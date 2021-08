CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Repeat drunken drivers who seriously injury or kill others will face longer prison sentences thanks in large part to a mother's advocacy after the death of her son.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday signed the Tyler Shaw Law, named for a 20-year-old Concord man who died in April 2018. It allows judges to hand down longer prison sentences to those convicted of negligent homicide who have previous drunken driving convictions.