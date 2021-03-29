New lawsuit challenges Georgia's GOP-backed election law BEN NADLER and JEFF AMY, Associated Press March 29, 2021 Updated: March 29, 2021 1:41 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — A group of civil rights and advocacy organizations including the Georgia NAACP have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging Georgia’s new Republican-backed election law, which includes new restrictions on mail voting and gives the state legislature more control over the administration of elections.
The lawsuit, filed Sunday against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other members of the State Election Board, asks a judge to find that the law violates the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act and to block state officials from enforcing it.
BEN NADLER and JEFF AMY